There are no city laws governing how San Francisco grants up to $2 billion a year in funds for causes ranging from care for seniors to protections for tenants. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors is voting on Supervisor Catherine Stefani’s latest piece of legislation tackling public corruption in the wake of the scandals that led to criminal charges for two city department heads. The first piece, approved last year, focused on a loophole in contracting that former Public Works director Mohammed Nuru is accused of exploiting to get bribes in exchange for awarding city contracts. The second piece targets the process for giving grants.