Grown-ish: A Complete Rundown of Zoey and Aaron's Roller-Coaster Relationship

Hello Grown-ish fans! Welcome back! Let’s get settled in for part two of the season premiere. There is a lot of DRAMA to discuss as well as some fall out to all that celebrating in Mexico. Ana gets some advice from Nomi and Jazz about her relationship with Javi, Zoey and Aaron deal with the outcome of their arrest and marriage, Doug and Luca continue their night on the town with two local girls, and Vivek actually gives some good advice to Javi. I know, I know, I can’t believe I said that last part too, but Vivek is not dumb, he just makes really dumb choices. Let’s jump right into Grown-ish, “Drunk in Love” shall we!