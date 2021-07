I know that there remains a lot of hesitancy among those who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19. As a family physician, I have heard all of the common myths: “the vaccines were rushed”,”I heard they might cause infertility”, “I’m healthy, so if I get COVID, it will be mild”. These myths are easily debunked. The truth is – the vaccine technology for the current COVID-19 vaccines was many years in the making, and 323 million administered US doses have demonstrated that our current US vaccines are safe and effective. Meanwhile, the COVID virus itself remains incredibly dangerous, even with our advances in treatment, the current US mortality rate is 1.8% (meaning 1.8 out of every 100 cases results in death).