I see in The Gazette that Cedar Rapids and Linn County are looking for ways to spend $72 million dollars in pandemic relief funds. Here's a novel idea. Instead of spending it on flood control and replacing the Ladd Library, how about using the funds the way they are meant to be used? How about helping all those small business owners who lost their businesses and their livelihoods when they had to close when the pandemic hit? Have some compassion Cedar Rapids. Let's see you try and help the little guys for a change.