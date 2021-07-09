Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kewaunee County, WI

The Kewaunee County Fair is back this year with COVID safety measures

By Noelle Friel
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjJb0_0arY7aZW00

The Kewaunee County Fair is back this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The fair kicked off Thursday and will run until July 11th.

"The fair is back it’s better than ever, everyone’s excited, I don’t think I could wipe my smile off my face today.” said Isabella Haen, the secretary of the Kewaunee County Fair.

The fair will have sanitation stations this year and rides will be cleaned regularly. Masks are not required but social distancing is encouraged.

“We have a lot of hand washing stations, sanitizing bottles all around, they’re going to try to do their best to sanitize the rides before, after, the kids are going on and off,” Haen said.

This year's fair is complete with everything from monster truck rides to showing livestock. Showing animals is the highlight of the fair for many 4-H members, from first-time members to experienced members like Marie Pordell.

Pordell has been showing animals since she was five years old. She says missing the fair last year was devastating since she prepares for the fair all year long.

“We wash cattle every day, we work them through the winter. It does take a toll on us and not being able to share the memories and be with the people we love," Pordell said.

This year is Pordell's last year as a 4-H member and she says she’s thrilled to be back in the ring.

"It’s really exciting and a great way to end my last year in 4-H," Pordell said. "All my hard work has really paid off and I can now educate youth about what it means to be a showman in the livestock industry."

The fair will run until July 11th and admission is free this Sunday. For the full schedule, head to the Kewaunee County Fair website .

Comments / 0

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kewaunee County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
County
Kewaunee County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#County Fairs#Animals#The Kewaunee County Fair#Covid#4 H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Northeast Wisconsinites debate wearing masks again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- As some counties and cities across the United States debate reissuing masking requirements, some locals are using their own judgement. "Life is about taking risks and also balancing those risks with some sort of safety," Ashwaubenon resident Adam Steeber said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy