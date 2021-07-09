The Kewaunee County Fair is back this year with COVID safety measures

The Kewaunee County Fair is back this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The fair kicked off Thursday and will run until July 11th.

"The fair is back it’s better than ever, everyone’s excited, I don’t think I could wipe my smile off my face today.” said Isabella Haen, the secretary of the Kewaunee County Fair.

The fair will have sanitation stations this year and rides will be cleaned regularly. Masks are not required but social distancing is encouraged.

“We have a lot of hand washing stations, sanitizing bottles all around, they’re going to try to do their best to sanitize the rides before, after, the kids are going on and off,” Haen said.

This year's fair is complete with everything from monster truck rides to showing livestock. Showing animals is the highlight of the fair for many 4-H members, from first-time members to experienced members like Marie Pordell.

Pordell has been showing animals since she was five years old. She says missing the fair last year was devastating since she prepares for the fair all year long.

“We wash cattle every day, we work them through the winter. It does take a toll on us and not being able to share the memories and be with the people we love," Pordell said.

This year is Pordell's last year as a 4-H member and she says she’s thrilled to be back in the ring.

"It’s really exciting and a great way to end my last year in 4-H," Pordell said. "All my hard work has really paid off and I can now educate youth about what it means to be a showman in the livestock industry."

The fair will run until July 11th and admission is free this Sunday. For the full schedule, head to the Kewaunee County Fair website .