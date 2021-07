We have seen some heavy rain and thunderstorms today across South Mississippi. Parts of Stone and George Counties saw 1.5″ to 3″ of rainfall. The coastal areas missed out on the rain today, and it was hot and humid...a lot like it should be during the summer in South Mississippi. More rain is in the forecast, especially in the afternoon hours each day this week. It looks like we could finally return to a more summer-like pattern with slightly lower rain chance, higher temperatures and high humidity by the weekend. In the tropics, there is a broad area of low pressure in the Western Atlantic that has a very low chance of development. It is not a threat to the Gulf.