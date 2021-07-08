Cancel
Sassuolo chief confirms offers are flooding in for Euro 2020 star Manuel Locatelli and talks with Juventus HAVE begun... dealing blow to Arsenal's hopes of signing the midfielder

By Spencer Morgan For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed that the club have received offers from abroad for Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

The player has been one of the standout performers at Euro 2020 with the Azzurri making it all the way to the final.

Locatelli has been linked with Arsenal and Juventus in recent weeks and Carnevali says a number of clubs have made advances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8m5t_0arY7Qh800
Arsenal are one of the clubs heavily linked with Italy's breakout star Manuel Locatelli
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ldc8m_0arY7Qh800
Sassuolo chief Giovanni Carnevali (left) has confirmed the offers have started flooding in

'We have received offers for Locatelli, but also Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori and Jeremie Boga have requests,' the chief executive told Sky Sports Italia.

'We will talk about Locatelli when Euro 2020 ends, we want to leave him calm until Sunday. We have received important offers for him, talks with one of which are very well underway.

'We met with Juve and we made an appointment next week but it is all to be evaluated.

'Today the Italian market has great difficulties, offers come from abroad, and it is clear that we have players who are hungry to play for big clubs.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwUCb_0arY7Qh800
The midfielder has been a breakout star for Italy during their successful Euro 2020 campaign

Comments / 0

