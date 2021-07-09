Cancel
Why Hollywood can't get enough of France's 'crime city' Marseille

By Valery HACHE, Fiachra GIBBONS and Estelle Emonet, Nicolas TUCAT
AFP
AFP
 11 days ago
Marseille's latest Hollywood fan: US actor Matt Damon (L) and his "Stillwater" co-star Camille Cottin -- of "Call My Agent" fame -- arrive at the premiere of the film at the Cannes film festival /AFP

Its grimy glamour and dazzling light have captivated directors from Alfred Hitchcock to Steven Spielberg, and now Marseille is the setting for no less than three films at the Cannes film festival, including Matt Damon's latest drama.

France's raffish Mediterranean second city has iconic status in Hollywood as the setting for "The French Connection" thrillers of the 1970s.

Lately, the narrow alleys leading down to its Old Port have been thick with film crews.

As well as the series "Marseille", a crop of gritty films by young French directors have also thrown the city back into the spotlight /AFP

As well as the Netflix series "Marseille", which played up the city's reputation for corruption and criminality with Gerard Depardieu as its crooked but charismatic mayor, a crop of gritty films by young French directors have also thrown it back into the spotlight.

"Stillwater", which premieres at Cannes on Thursday, has Damon as a fish-out-of-water American oil-rig worker trying to get his daughter out of jail for a murder she claims she did not commit.

- New York on the Med -

The film was made by Tom McCarthy, who made the Oscar-winning "Spotlight" and introduced "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage to the world with "Station Agent".

Like the Big Apple, Marseille is also a multicultural Babel, a city of immigrants with a big personality /AFP

It is no surprise that he should light upon Marseille, said William Benedetto, who runs the city's mythic Alhambra cinema.

"Marseille is the most American city in Europe. Its port, like New York's, has been the springboard for so many stories," he told AFP.

Like the Big Apple, Marseille is also a multicultural Babel, a city of immigrants with a big personality whose heroes and villains walk the tightrope of legality.

Netflix snapped up another Marseille-set film, "BAC Nord", before it even premiered at Cannes, precisely because it has the hard-boiled quality of an early Martin Scorsese film.

Lately, the narrow alleys leading down to its Old Port have been thick with film crews /AFP

It draws on a real-life corruption scandal in the city's tough northern suburbs where detectives were accused of stealing from the drug dealers they were supposed be locking up.

Also penetrating these tower blocks is "A Good Mother" by acclaimed French actor-director Hafsia Herzi, which is also opening at Cannes.

As a native of the city, Herzi had the credentials to film there, but still had to negotiate with the locals before shooting.

- Resists and revolts -

Many legendary directors have been drawn to Marseille, including Hitchcock ("Rich and Strange"), Spielberg ("Catch Me If You Can"), and Alexander Korda, who made a trilogy of films about the city.

And the number of films and series shot there has tripled in the last decade, according to local officials.

That's great for the economy but perhaps risky for its reputation, since many play on its stereotype as the violent and dangerous "Kalashnikov City".

"Marseille is a city that resists, that fights, that revolts, that doesn't take anything lying down, and that borderline side of it can sometimes end up as a caricature like in 'BAC Nord'," said writer Vincent Thabourey.

- Matt Damon 'a fan' -

But the cliches have also given France's former colonial port a global profile, he added.

The number of films and series shot in the city has tripled in the last decade, according to local officials /AFP

That will get another boost from "Stillwater", with Damon telling reporters on the red carpet in Cannes that the "Marseille is a real character in the film" and even jokingly saying he was now a fan of its fanatically-supported football team, Olymipue de Marseille.

Damon said he drew on his own emotions as a father of girls to channel the anger and frustration of a lost Oklahoma redneck abroad.

The character "runs into all the issues you have when you have the language and cultural impediment that an Oklahoma roughneck would have abroad," Damon said.

The actor, of course, has history in Marseille since it was a fisherman from the city that pulled an unconscious Jason Bourne from the Mediterranean at the start of the blockbuster franchise.

Trying to do justice to a "city as complex as Marseille is a real challenge for directors", said Thabourey, which is "why they probably keep coming back".

AFP

AFP

Comments / 0

