Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Paris to extend 30 kph speed limit to most streets

By Ludovic MARIN
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RR3Kb_0arY7MPS00
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has pledged to reduce the amount of public space dedicated to cars in one of Europe's densest cities /AFP/File

Paris will impose a speed limit of 30 kph (19 mph) on nearly all streets by late August in a bid to reduce accidents and noise pollution while "adapting" the city for the fight against climate change, an official said Thursday.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a Socialist who is weighing a run for the presidency next year, has pledged to reduce the amount of public space dedicated to cars in one of Europe's densest cities.

Already around 60 percent of the capital's streets have 30 kph limits, and since Hidalgo took office in 2016 many others have been reduced to single lanes or turned over entirely to pedestrians.

After August, only the main ring road surrounding Paris and major boulevards and arteries will allow higher speeds, Greens deputy mayor in charge of transports David Belliard told AFP.

"The point is to reduce the space taken by cars, which involves lowering their speeds," he said, making streets safer cyclists and pedestrians.

The move comes as Hidalgo pushes ahead with plans to remove 60,000 of the city's roughly 140,000 street-level parking spaces.

Motorcycles and scooters, which have been allowed to park free, will also have to start paying next year, when hourly parking rates for automobiles will also rise.

And also next year, most vehicles will be banned outright from the Paris Centre district -- the first four arrondissements of the capital including the two islands on the Seine river and the narrow streets of the Marais.

Hidalgo's critics accuse her of anti-car policies that have generated massive traffic headaches for residents as well as for millions of people who live in the suburbs but need cars for working in the capital.

The mayor is also confronting a wave of criticism that the city has become dingier on her watch, via a social media campaign with the hashtag #saccageparis (Trashed Paris).

This week, officials laid out eight measures to spruce up one of the world's most visited cities and Hidalgo has promised to double annual spending on cleaning during her second term to one billion euros ($1.2 billion).

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Speed Limit#Kph#Automobile#Afp File#Socialist#Greens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
News Break
Cars
Related
Trafficmotoringresearch.com

Paris motorists enraged by 19mph speed limits

Paris residents have only a few weeks to prepare for the imposition of new lower speed limits. Since 2016, Anne Hidalgo, the Socialist mayor of the French capital, has overseen 60 percent of the city’s roads limited to 30kph (19mph). From the end of August, only the Boulevard Périphérique ring...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Stand-off with Poland, Hungary threatens EU legal order

The legal warfare between the European Commission and Poland and Hungary over LGBTQ rights, asylum rights and judicial reform raised concerns Thursday that the EU legal order is under threat. But the European Commission says they undermine judicial independence, and Poland could now face financial penalties after the Court of Justice ruled Thursday it had "failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law". alm/dc/arp/har
TrafficBBC

20mph speed limit announcement welcomed by campaigners

Campaigners have welcomed news that 20mph (32km/h) speed limits in residential areas in Wales are to become law within a year. Welsh government Consul General Mick Antoniw said the plans, first backed by the Senedd last year, were proceeding. Pilots of the speed limit will run in eight areas of...
ProtestsRideApart

German Riders Protest Motorcycle-Only Speed Limits And Road Bans

European motorcyclists are no stranger to emissions-based regulations and bans. However, German riders also have to contend with motorcycle-only speed limits and restricted road access implemented by regional authorities. As a result, a coalition of German motorcycle alliances recently championed the "Upshifting - Dialogue Instead of Ban" campaign. Despite the calls for compromise, local laws still persist, prompting thousands of motorcyclists to take to the streets.
BusinessPosted by
AFP

France fines Google 500 mn euros in news copyright row

France's competition watchdog on Tuesday slapped Google with a 500-million-euro ($593-million) fine for failing to negotiate "in good faith" with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. In April 2020, the French competition authority ordered Google to negotiate "in good faith" with media groups after it refused to comply with a 2019 EU law governing digital copyright.
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Developing nations demand climate funding before COP26

Nations most vulnerable to the impacts of global warming on Thursday called for rich countries to live up to their promise to finance the fight against climate change, ahead of a crunch UN summit. As well as finalising the rulebook implementing the 2015 Paris agreement, nations are also expected to make good on a 2009 promise to give climate-vulnerable nations $100 billion annually to draw down their emissions and adapt to climate impacts.
Food & Drinkslonelyplanet.com

Gourmet on the go: the best street food in Paris

What do you get if you cross a city made for walking with seriously foodie locals? Gourmet street food. Few cities do takeaway with as much finesse as Paris. But then, this is a capital woven from Haussmann boulevards, elegant city parks, iconic food markets and an overwhelming desire to eat extraordinarily well.
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Cuba restricting internet in response to protests: monitor

Cuban authorities have cut access to major social media platforms in an effort to stem the flow of information in the face of anti-government protesters, a web monitoring organization said. Data from the London-based group NetBlocks showed disruptions from Monday to WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and as well as some Telegram servers. The government is able to cut off access through the state-owned ETECSA (Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba) and the sole mobile communications service Cubacel, according to NetBlocks. NetBlocks said some Cubans were able to get around the restrictions by using virtual private networks, or VPNs.
Carsmotor1.com

Paris to lower speed limit to 19 mph on city streets

Paris, France is undoubtedly one of the most scenic destinations in the world. With iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, and the Arc Du Triomphe attracting millions of tourists annually, the city government is taking steps in preserving the peace and order, as well as the safety of the greater majority of the city's residents.
CarsRideApart

Paris To Lower Speed Limit To 19 MPH On City Streets

Paris, France is undoubtedly one of the most scenic destinations in the world. With iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, and the Arc Du Triomphe attracting millions of tourists annually, the city government is taking steps in preserving the peace and order, as well as the safety of the greater majority of the city's residents. This starts with lowering the speed limit within city streets, with the penultimate goal of transforming Paris into a pedestrian-centric city.
TrafficBBC

20mph speed limit announcement welcomed by campaigners

Campaigners have welcomed news that 20mph (32km/h) speed limits in residential areas in Wales are to become law within a year. Welsh government Consul General Mick Antoniw said the plans, first backed by the Senedd last year, were proceeding. Pilots of the speed limit will run in eight areas of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy