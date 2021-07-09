Cancel
Senate GOP campaign arm to run ads against Warnock during MLB games

The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
© Greg Nash

The National Republican Senatorial Committee said that it was going to run an ad during two Major League Baseball games aimed at Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) that highlights his refusal to oppose the MLB’s decision to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver.

“Baseball's midsummer classic: The All Star game. The $100 million boost to Georgia's economy, until the radical left woke crowd took it all away, forcing the MLB to boycott Georgia. Even Stacey Abrams opposed the boycott, but Senator Warnock refused to oppose it,” the ad said.

The ad subsequently plays a clip of Warnock on CNN during an interview with Dana Bash as he says, “I think we all have to use our voices.”

“Senator Warnock's voice cost Georgia $100 million. Play ball. Donate today,” a voice says at the end of the ad.

The ad is scheduled to be played in Georgia during the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

MLB's decision to move the game from Atlanta to Denver was in protest of the Peach State's decision to pass a voting bill that critics said would restrict voters' access to the ballot and was aimed at people of color. Warnock said he respected the decision.

“The decision by MLB is a result of politicians silencing Georgians to stay in power. While I hope that athletes & others will protest this unjust law by coming to Georgia, I respect the players' decision,” Warnock said on Twitter in April.

In a statement following the MLB announcement, Warnock said, “It is my hope that businesses, athletes, and entertainers can protest this law not by leaving Georgia but by coming here and fighting voter suppression head on, and hand-in-hand with the community.”

According to Politifact, Warnock did not make any call to boycott the state during his interview on CNN.

Related
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.
Congress & Courtsmetroatlantaceo.com

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock Visits Georgia Tech Research Institute

Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock visited Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI)’s Cobb County Research Facility on Wednesday, June 30. His stop at GTRI was part of his statewide tour focused on Georgia’s resources around infrastructure, defense, and research. GTRI Director Jim Hudgens kicked off the visit with an overview of...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

GOP To Hit Back At MLB, Democrats With Ads During All Star Game

Republicans are slated to run an ad campaign during Major League Baseball’s All Star festivities criticizing the league and Democrats for pulling the Midsummer Classic from Atlanta, Georgia, in protest of the state’s new election bill—a sign of how the GOP is responding to corporations, like the MLB, beginning to take a more active role in political issues.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Conservative group runs ads attacking MLB

A conservative group is targeting Major League Baseball and Ticketmaster with a seven-figure advertising campaign ahead of next week’s All-Star Game, accusing them of practicing “woke capitalism.”. Why it matters: By taking direct aim at MLB — and other private entities — Consumers' Research is putting corporate America on notice...
Congress & CourtsThe Independent

‘You crack me up’: Marjorie Taylor Greene laughs off question about children dying of Covid

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene laughed off a question about people dying of Covid-19, telling the reporter, “You crack me up.”The question came a day after Twitter briefly suspended the Georgia Republican over misinformation she’d posted about the coronavirus, including that it “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.”On Tuesday, a journalist challenged Ms Greene about that tweet.“Do you feel any responsibility for keeping people in Georgia safe?” Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Tia Mitchell asked. “You know, there are children, skinny people who have died of the coronavirus.”The congresswoman responded with a demonstrative laugh.“Tia, you crack me up,”...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

MLB All-Star Game bombs in ratings again. Here's why

Major League Baseball's All-Star Game was once "appointment viewing" in this country. In 1980, more than 36 million people tuned in. In 2015, in the age of interleague play, a still-respectable 11 million watched the American and National Leagues battle it out. But for Tuesday night's game, the Nielsen numbers...

