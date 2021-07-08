Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Two Met Police staff given misconduct notices over ‘failings’ in search for missing teen Richard Okorogheye

By Emma James
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfly6_0arY74bd00

TWO police staff have been served misconduct notices over potential failings into the investigation of the disappearance of teenager Richard Okorogheye.

Richard, 19, vanished after leaving his family home in Ladbroke Grove, West London, on March 22 this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAYK2_0arY74bd00
Richard, 19, went missing after leaving his home in March Credit: Enterprise
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpG3n_0arY74bd00
Two serving Met Police staff have been handed misconduct notices over their handling of the case Credit: Paul Edwards

The teenager suffered from sickle cell disease and had been shielding during the pandemic before going missing.

His body was found in a lake in Epping Forest on April 5, with the Metropolitan Police yet to determine the cause of his death.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have launched an investigation into how the Oxford Brookes University students disappearance was initially handled by police.

Richards' mother, Evidence Joel, made multiple complaints to the IOPC after explaining that she felt she had not been taken seriously by cops because of her race.

In a statement to Sky News, an IOPC spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have served misconduct notices on two members of Metropolitan Police Service staff.

"There is an indication that they may have failed to pass on new and relevant information relating to Richard Okorogheye to the team responsible for conducting missing person assessments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDCPy_0arY74bd00
His mother, Evidence Joel, made several complaints to the IOPC Credit: Channel 4 News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgGcY_0arY74bd00
She feels that her son's disappearance was not taken seriously because of his race Credit: Enterprise

"The serving of misconduct notices does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will follow."

Ms Joel contacted the police the day after her son went missing, but police did not officially record him as a missing person until 8am on March 24.

In a statement issued via her lawyers, Ms Joel said: "It is encouraging to hear that they are doing something because I kept calling and at one point, a police officer told me to stop.

"Whenever I have talked about how I was treated and how slow the police response was, some people could have thought I was exaggerating.

"I know that the investigation is at [the] early stages and I don't have details of the misconduct proceedings, but this news still provides some vindication of what I said all along about how slow the police were to act."

Richard was last captured on CCTV walking in the direction of the forest in the early hours of March 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jh57P_0arY74bd00
Richard had been shielding during the pandemic at the time he went missing Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ehlw7_0arY74bd00
Ms Joel has described the news as "encouraging" Credit: Louis Wood News Group Newspapers Ltd

The student, who had sickle cell disease, left his home on March 22 and was seen walking in Kensington at around 8.40pm before boarding the 23 bus southbound.

Police said he travelled on a bus through the capital before taking a taxi to Loughton, Essex.

He was then seen on CCTV walking alone along Smarts Lane towards Epping Forest at 12.39am.

Police search officers, dog units, and specialist divers scoured the area for five days.

The teenager's body was found approximately two miles from where he was spotted, without his shoes, bag and mobile phone.

Despite an extensive police search of the area, the objects have still not been found.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
220K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Essex Police#Race#Uk#The Metropolitan Police#Iopc#Oxford Brookes University#Sky News#Cctv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Met Police officer appears in court charged with misconduct involving teenage girls

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with misconduct in public office with two teenage girls.PC Adnan Arib, 44, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday following two separate allegations of wilful misconduct with two girls, aged 15 and 16 respectively, who cannot be named for legal reasons.The court heard Mr Arib, of Harts Lane, Barking, messaged and propositioned the 16-year-old girl between March and May 2019.He is also accused of questioning the 15-year-old without a parent present and instructing her to lie during a police interview in July 2019. Prosecutors allege he also arranged to meet her...
Keaau, HIWest Hawaii Today

Police searching for missing Keaau man

Big Island police are searching for 46-year-old Brian Maccaferri of Keaau, who family members say they have not heard from since late May. Maccaferri is known to frequent the Keaau and Pahoa areas, according to the Hawaii Police Department. He is described as Caucasian with a tan complexion, 5 feet, 10 inches, weighing 150 to 160 pounds, with long black and brown hair.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Builder, 64, is jailed for life for murdering ex-wife, 62, with an axe because she was selling family home that he had built himself for £450,000

A builder has been jailed for life for striking to death his ex with an axe after finding out she was selling their family home. Stephen Booth, 64, plotted to kill his ex-wife, healthcare assistant Susan Booth, 62, after learning through his solicitor the family home he had built in Shaw, near Oldham, was to be sold for more than £450,000 within days.
Greenacres, FLcw34.com

Palm Beach Co. School District police searching for missing teen

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County School District Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Josayra Rivera Agosto, was last seen July 8 leaving John I. Leonard High School on foot around 10 a.m., according to police. She's five-foot-five and weighs 129 pounds. Police says she was wearing...
Onondaga County, NYinformnny.com

State Police searching for missing Onondaga County teen

JORDAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Authorities are on the lookout for a missing teen from Onondaga County. New York State Police are searching for Ebony R. Jones, 16 from Jordan, New York. Ebony was reported missing to police by her family members and was also claimed to be a runaway.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Savannah Police searching for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for help searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Melinda Jackson was last seen at 5 a.m. on Thursday in the 2200 block of E 39th Street. She is 5′9″ and weighs 320 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue...
Berkeley, CABayInsider

Search underway for missing Berkeley teen

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police on Tuesday asked the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Berkeley police asked the public to help locate 15-year-old Pooja Nafri who was last seen around midnight on July 20, 2021. Investigators said Pooja Nafri was last seen in the southwest area of...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Man arrested after Canary Wharf stabbings leave three in hospital

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after three men were rushed to hospital with stab wounds in east London, police have said.Following reports of a disturbance, police officers, three ambulance crews and an emergency helicopter were called to Canary Wharf at 5.47pm on Monday.According to the Metropolitan Police, they found three men – two in their 20s and one in his teens – with stab wounds on the popular Pepper Street thoroughfare.The three individuals were treated by medics at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre, London Ambulance Service said.The 22-year-old was arrested on Tuesday at an...
Oconee County, SCFOX Carolina

Oconee County deputies searching for missing teen

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a teenage girl that has been missing since Tuesday morning, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said that 17-year-old Adrianna Marie Redondo was reported missing around 6:25 a.m. after she left her Seneca residence....
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Officers searching for missing West Ashley teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing on Thursday. Joseph George Heyward Jr. was last seen at his residence in West Ashley earlier this month, officers say. Authorities believe he may near the West Ashley Middle School or surrounding...
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
Video GamesPosted by
The Charleston Press

Months old baby starts crying, mother’s boyfriend beats the baby to death for interrupting his video games, faces upgraded charges

The mother of the 4-month-old baby girl beaten to death is heartbroken, after her boyfriend beat to death the baby girl because she interrupted his video games when she started crying. The suspect was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, but could now face upgraded charges following the death of the baby girl.

Comments / 0

Community Policy