Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender This product covers southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina **Tropical Storm Elsa moves away from Southeast North Carolina and Northeast South Carolina.** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 180 miles north of Wilmington NC or about 230 miles north-northeast of Myrtle Beach SC - 36.8N 77.4W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 40 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move away from the area and thus all the Tropical Storm Warnings have been cancelled. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- None. NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington NC regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.