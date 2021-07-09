Cancel
Brunswick County, NC

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 23:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender This product covers southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina **Tropical Storm Elsa moves away from Southeast North Carolina and Northeast South Carolina.** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 180 miles north of Wilmington NC or about 230 miles north-northeast of Myrtle Beach SC - 36.8N 77.4W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 40 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move away from the area and thus all the Tropical Storm Warnings have been cancelled. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- None. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: It is always a good idea to check your preparedness plans so when and if the time comes during hurricane season, you are ready to execute them. A good resource is ready.gov. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington NC regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

alerts.weather.gov

#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Coastal Brunswick#Coastal New Hanover#Coastal Pender#Inland New Hanover#Inland Pender#Myrtle Beach Sc
