Navajo Nation: 24 new COVID cases, no deaths for a 4th day

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the fourth consecutive day.

Tribal health officials said the total number of coronavirus-related cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah is 31,067 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The total number of known deaths remained at 1,357.

“The increase in cases today is being looked into by contact tracers,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “We were informed that family members traveled to Las Vegas recently and brought the virus back to their homes.

“This serves as a strong reminder that the variants, including the dominant Delta variant, continue to pose a threat,” Nez added. “We need to be very cautious and always wear a mask when you travel on or off the Navajo Nation and when you visit family members who live in separate households. The data across the country shows that states with lower vaccination rates are now having surges in new cases of COVID-19.”