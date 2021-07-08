Madden 22: All Dynamic Gameday Homefield Advantage boosts

[In reply to "That's total hindsight. And I'm still not sure it's true...." by DaytonBuck, posted at 04:33:22 07/10/21]. Freeman had been a DC for years. A successful one. Coombs was a college and NFL position coach. But had not ran a defense (assistant DC 1 year). Both with OSU and Ohio ties. Freeman is younger and potentially would leave on his own to be a HC but that's down the road and not a reason to not hire him. That's like saying Urb shouldn't have hired Day because Day may go be a HC. Or Herman. Or whoever.