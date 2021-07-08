Madden 22: All Dynamic Gameday Homefield Advantage boosts
For next-gen players, each game in Madden 22 should feel a whole lot different thanks to the new Dynamic Gameday feature. This new addition will add Momentum Meters, which are essentially special boosts that can be acquired, depending on which team is playing better at that particular team. Also, each team, as part of the new Dynamic Gameday and Momentum Meter additions, will receive a special boost, should that squad be playing at home. Each Homefield Advantage boost depends on the team and the home stadium.www.gamepur.com
Comments / 0