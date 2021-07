Police are investigating a homicide in Dale Borough after a shooting Wednesday morning left one man dead. Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees says the man was shot multiple times in the basement of a home along the 400 Block of Cliff Street. Police say the shooting happened around 3:00 am and that multiple people were inside the home, but they don’t know if they are related to the victim. Lees says an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.