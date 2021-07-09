Can you upgrade to Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PS5 for free?
During Sony’s July State of Play presentation, a new trailer for Death Stranding Director’s Cut was revealed. It was announced through said trailer that the Director’s Cut version will release on September 24 for PlayStation 5. This remastered version will come with plenty of new content such as weapons, equipment and vehicles, a Firing Range, a Fragile Circuit racing mode and other modes, new missions and areas to explore, expanded storylines, and UI enhancements. And all the Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077 content that was released for PC will also make its way to the PS5 version.www.gamepur.com
