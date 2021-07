Funk promoted to new position on Valpo staff: Peter Funk has been promoted to a full-time role as Valparaiso's Director of Basketball Operations. Funk spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant on Valpo’s staff and was one of 22 individuals nationally who were named to the TopConnect Graduate Assistant Leadership Academy in December 2020. Funk began his time with the program as an undergraduate manager from August 2016 to May 2019, when he was elevated to graduate assistant. He served as the head manager from May 2018 to May 2019.