Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hays, KS

Community raises money for Hays man injured by firework

By John Hayes
KAKE TV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAYS, Kan. (KAKE) - So far, more than 100 Kansans have come together to raise money for a Hays man after his right hand was injured in a firework explosion. Erik Kreutzer said Thursday that he was celebrating the Fourth of July with a group of friends when the firework he was holding exploded. The severity of the explosion led doctors at Ascension Via Christi in Wichita to amputate two of the fingers on his right hand.

www.kake.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Society
Hays, KS
Society
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Accidents
Hays, KS
Crime & Safety
Hays, KS
Accidents
City
Hays, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Accident#Charity#Kake#Ascension Via Christi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 anxiety eclipses Olympics as athletes test positive

Rising anxiety over COVID-19 is dominating the focus on the Tokyo Olympics ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony, as infections emerging this week have sidelined athletes from the Games. After the pandemic sparked a yearlong delay of the Olympics, the virus is continuing to wreak havoc for the Games as dozens...

Comments / 0

Community Policy