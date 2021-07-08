Community raises money for Hays man injured by firework

HAYS, Kan. (KAKE) - So far, more than 100 Kansans have come together to raise money for a Hays man after his right hand was injured in a firework explosion. Erik Kreutzer said Thursday that he was celebrating the Fourth of July with a group of friends when the firework he was holding exploded. The severity of the explosion led doctors at Ascension Via Christi in Wichita to amputate two of the fingers on his right hand.