What is the release date of Sifu?
Sifu was first introduced in early 2021, during Sony’s February State of Play presentation. It is the new game from Sloclap, the studio behind Absolver. Unlike many other fighting games and beat-em-ups, Sifu uses a more grounded take on combat, with an emphasis on countering and timing versus memorizing long combo strings. The visuals are striking and invoke a more comic book feel instead of striving for hyper-realism or an anime style.www.gamepur.com
