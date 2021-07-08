Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What is the release date of Sifu?

By Allisa James
gamepur.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSifu was first introduced in early 2021, during Sony’s February State of Play presentation. It is the new game from Sloclap, the studio behind Absolver. Unlike many other fighting games and beat-em-ups, Sifu uses a more grounded take on combat, with an emphasis on countering and timing versus memorizing long combo strings. The visuals are striking and invoke a more comic book feel instead of striving for hyper-realism or an anime style.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Baseball Bat#Sifugame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
SONY
Related
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Marvel's What If...? Trailer Arrives, Disney+ Announces Summer Release Date

Marvel Studios has released the official trailer for Marvel's What If...?, the new animated series that reimagines how major events could have played out differently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new poster has also been released which features the tagline, "One question changes everything." The new trailer, which features the actual actors from the MCU reprising their roles by doing voiceovers for the series, can be watched below.
TV SeriesThe Verge

Marvel’s What If…? gets a new trailer and an August 11th release date

Marvel’s What If...? is an animated series that promises to showcase alternate takes on the dozens of characters that make up the interconnected universe of movies and shows in the MCU. And now, thanks to a new trailer, we’ve got our best look yet at the upcoming show, which is set to debut on Disney Plus on August 11th.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Sifu Delayed to Early 2022 Due To Pandemic, New Gameplay Trailer Released

Kung Fu fighting game Sifu has been delayed to early 2022, nearly half a year later than its original late 2021 release window. Developer Sloclap cited stunted development caused by the ongoing pandemic, and made the decision to delay the game in order to ensure the release of a “polished game” while maintaining the health of the development team without any crunch. To help ease the wait, the studio released a new gameplay teaser which features the main character tearing through a fight club.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date of the new map Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies?

While Outbreak may be the most extensive new addition to Zombies in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, longtime fans of the alternate mode will always be drawn back to its round-based roots. Because Treyarch has focused so hard on Outbreak, however, it has left the community begging for a new round map. Luckily, one is on the way in the form of Mauer Der Toten. Here is when you can expect to play the new Zombies map.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Sifu Shows Off Aging Mechanics, Reveals New Release Window

Sloclap’s upcoming Kung Fu brawler Sifu had a notable trailer less than a month ago, featuring our protagonist as they fought their way through an area known as the Club, with some appropriate high-energy tunes. However, it turns out that was just just part one of things, as a gameplay trailer acting as part two was revealed during the recent State of Play presentation. As seen below, we have more club action again (with the club apparently and appropriately also hosting an underground fight club), but this time the focus is on the game’s aging mechanic, which provides a notable wrinkle when it comes to things.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Sifu Gameplay Shown at State of Play, but Release Is Delayed to 2022

Sloclap’s upcoming PlayStation console exclusive Sifu appeared at the recent State of Play. We got a brief look at the game a couple of months ago, but this gameplay trailer gives us a little more this time around. The basic concept of Sifu is that every time your character dies, he comes back to life, but a little bit older, so you have to finish it before you kick the bucket.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mashed

Somebody Feed Phil Season 5: Release Date, Locations, And More - What We Know So Far

He's like Anthony Bourdain, but a lot goofier — and for some, more relatable, too. The Netflix trailer for Season 1 of Phil Rosenthal's "Somebody Feed Phil" (as seen on YouTube) might lead you to think for a moment that you're getting another travel show about a serious chef diving boldly into parts unknown to unearth culinary treasure. The illusion is quickly broken, though. An artsy shot of a Vietnam pond under a purple pre-dawn sky cuts to Rosenthal in mud waders, leaning heavily on his guide, nervously asking if there are any snakes in the water. His guide assures him there are.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

IO Interactive delays Hitman 3 title update and new season reveal

IO Interactive has announced that the next title update for Hitman 3, which was due to deploy on July 20, has been delayed until July 27. The next season for Hitman 3, Season of Lust, has also been delayed by a week due to it. As revealed in Hitman 3’s Season of Sloth roadmap, the next title update for the game was due to come at the end of the current season. However, it seems as though IO Interactive needed a little more time to work on the update and the next season.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Marvel's What If trailer reveals release date and remixed MCU characters

Marvel is shaking up the MCU with the first look at its newest Disney+ series What If...?. The concept of the animated series would absolutely infuriate the Time Keepers from Loki, as it splinters off from the main MCU timeline into alternate branches where remixed versions of familiar characters exist.
Moviesgizmostory.com

Avatar 2 Confirmed Release Date, Cast, Plot and What is the Future of Franchise?

While the delays have been pushing the upcoming Avatar sequel to new release dates, Avatar 2 may finally hit the screens on December 2022. Avatar franchise will have four movies in total, and James Cameron already has his hands full with the upcoming sequels. The shooting for Avatar 2 is complete, and Cameron is deep down in the third one. So, it is likely that Avatar 3 will not take long to release, unlike its prequel Avatar 2 which will be hitting theatres after more than a decade.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Thrillseekers Event debuts with no Battle Royale matchmaking in Apex Legends

Thrillseekers is the newest Apex Legends event to come into rotation, and it is themed entirely around Arenas. That said, you would imagine even though Arenas is the focus of the event, that players would still be able to play Battle Royale mode as well. However, due to a glitch in the even release, no players could queue into Trios or Duos.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best JRPGs of All Time

Escapism. Japanese RPGs immerse you into new worlds and allow you to forget your hard-working life. For hours upon hours, you’ll be swept by a fantastical story, incredible visuals, and more often than not a beautiful soundtrack you’ll remember for years to come. Whether you’re exploring the islands of Spira or defeating evil as the Phantom Thieves, you know you’ll have a good time. Below are ten of the best JRPGs of all time:
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How Runecrafting works in Total War: Warhammer 2

The Runecrafting in Total War: Warhammer 2 has changed slightly following the introduction of The Silence & The Fury DLC launcher, with version 1.12. The modifications to the system allow for you to have a much more freeform choice of what Dwai characters will receive their the runes and allow you to place them on the ones you wish to receive the most benefits. Of course, the more choice you have, the more of the gameplay can reflect your playstyle and how your army rises to power.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners launches next week

Rockstar Games has finally confirmed the release date of the big summer update for GTA Online. The update is called Los Santos Tuners and focuses on the underground racing scene of Los Santos, giving players the ability to completely customize a range of fresh new vehicles and race them for profit.
Video GamesComicBook

Apex Legends Season 10 Character Teases Have Begun

Apex Legends Season 10 doesn't have an official release date just yet, but it seems that Respawn Entertainment is already teasing the game's newest Legend. Right now, players can check out a teaser for the new character in different locations on Olympus or World's Edge. The teaser will only spawn once per round, but players that activate it get to hear an interesting bit of new dialogue, and also receive a gun charm for completing it. All in all, this seems like a very fun way for Respawn Entertainment to build some hype ahead of the new Legend's full reveal!

Comments / 0

Community Policy