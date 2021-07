The Grateful Dead will collect a handful of previously unreleased concerts recorded in St. Louis between 1971 and 1973 in a new box set, Listen to the River, out October 1st. The 20-CD set will feature seven concerts: December 9th and 10th, 1971 at the Fox Theatre; October 17th through 19th, 1972 at the Fox; and October 29th and 30th, 1973 at the Kiel Auditorium. To preview the collection, the Dead have shared a performance of “Sugaree” from their December 10th, 1971 gig at the Fox Theatre. Listen to the River is available to preorder via Dead.net, and production will be limited...