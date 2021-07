GradGuard’s student insurance program provides refunds when colleges may not to students who medically withdraw due to mental health conditions and other covered reasons. Phoenix, AZ (July 21, 2021): GradGuard, one of the largest providers of student insurance programs in the country, has broken another barrier in the tuition protection landscape by becoming the first and only program in the country to cover mental health as a condition. The growth in student mental health concerns looms as another risk to the investments families make when paying for college.