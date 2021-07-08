Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to set up a solo public lobby in Grand Theft Auto Online

By John Hansen
gamepur.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret why Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular video games of all time. Grand Theft Auto Online has provided a big sandbox world for you to do virtually whatever you desire to an extent. You can wreak havoc throughout Los Santos with barely any repercussions. Even when the police force kills you, you just respawn and start again. Add in all of the various game modes, heists, and side content exclusive to the online side, and you have one of the best multiplayer experiences available.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Theft Auto Online#Online Game#Select Performance#Open Resource Monitor#Playstation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Grand Theft Auto VI might not launch until 2025, rumors say

The next Grand Theft Auto game might be further off than we previously thought, according to recent corroborated rumors. Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson recently posted a video that laid out the most recent rumors he heard in regards to Grand Theft Auto VI. In the video, Henderson states that the next game in the series might not launch until 2024 or 2025. The game was initially thought to launch in 2023 due to a Take-Two SEC filing that showed a significant spike in marketing spend for FY2024, which takes place from April 1st, 2023, to March 31st, 2024.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Grand Theft Auto 6 Rumors: A Return to Vice City?

A YouTube video from known video game leaker Tom Henderson gave speculative details on Grand Theft Auto 6. He also stated that GTA6 will be set in a modern-day version of Vice City. Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto: Vice City back in 2006 through a collaboration between Rockstar Leeds and...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to download PUBG Mobile Kr Season 20 (C1S1) update

PUBG Mobile Korea Season 20 (C1S1) has been released, adding brand new content to the game, including exclusive outfits, weapon skins, emotes, ornaments, and more. The tiers of all the players have also been reset according to their ranks at the end of Season 19. PUBG Mobile Season 20 (C1S1) is called Tek Era and has also brought a brand new Royale Pass where players can claim rewards by completing daily and weekly missions.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Grand Theft Auto 6 May Release As Late As 2025

If you picked up either one of Microsoft or Sony’s impressive new consoles with the hopes of being ready to go as soon as Grand Theft Auto 6 emerges from the ether, think again. According to reputable leaker Tom Henderson – who has provided accurate information on other big-name game...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to start Red Dead Online Blood Money content

Blood Money is 2021’s big summer update for Red Dead Online, bringing a plethora of new content for players to experience and conquer to the game. This guide explains how to start all of the new content in the game so you can begin committing as many Crimes as possible.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6?

Activision has released the first teaser of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6, and with this, the public beta test build for the upcoming update will also become available this week. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 will bring a bunch of new content to the game, including new maps, modes, events, weapons, and more. The new Battle Pass will also be introduced that players can purchase and level up to unlock premium rewards.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to complete The Railroad Contract in Red Dead Online

The Railroad Contract is one of the Crimes that you can pick up in Red Dead Online from any of the Blood Money vendors. There are three parts to this Contract that you’ll need to complete in order. This guide covers how to complete each part of the Contract and offers a few tips for making it as easy as possible.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Summer Splash Sale Legend skins and cosmetics in Apex Legends

With the debut of the Thrillseekers Event in Apex Legends, came a Summer Sale along side it. While not directly linked to event itself, the Summer Splash Sale has a fair amount to offer. It is the source of the new Lifeline, Octane and Fuse skins that were showcased in the Thrillseekers Event trailer, and it also brings back some older fan favorites.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners launches next week

Rockstar Games has finally confirmed the release date of the big summer update for GTA Online. The update is called Los Santos Tuners and focuses on the underground racing scene of Los Santos, giving players the ability to completely customize a range of fresh new vehicles and race them for profit.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

The mystery of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' mass grave

The Mass Grave curse - Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Many conservative politicians speculate that the skeletons in the Mass grave are real people who died in real life crimes. the Mass Grave in Grand Theft Auto is the scariest places in all of gaming. Paranormal experts even saw real...

Comments / 0

Community Policy