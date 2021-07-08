How to set up a solo public lobby in Grand Theft Auto Online

It’s no secret why Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular video games of all time. Grand Theft Auto Online has provided a big sandbox world for you to do virtually whatever you desire to an extent. You can wreak havoc throughout Los Santos with barely any repercussions. Even when the police force kills you, you just respawn and start again. Add in all of the various game modes, heists, and side content exclusive to the online side, and you have one of the best multiplayer experiences available.