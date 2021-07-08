Police Searching For Missing Elizabethtown Woman

The Elizabethtown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 31 year-old Melissa Emerick. Emerick is of diminished capacity, according to an EPD news release, and was last seen June 25 at her Elizabethtown residence. She left the residence on her own accord after packing her belongings. According to the release, that is not abnormal behavior for Emerick as she has left her residence for prolonged periods of time in the past without contacting anyone.