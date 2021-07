The case of a Fond du Lac man charged with a hate crime for an intentional crash that killed a motorcyclist is still on hold. At a competency hearing this week in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court a judge issued an involuntary medication order to restore Daniel Navarro to competency. Earlier this year a judge ruled that Navarro was not competent to stand trial for first degree intentional homicide with a hate crime enhancer, but likely to regain competency. Navarro was charged in the July 3, 2020 crash that killed a Fond du Lac motorcyclist. Navarro told deputies on the scene he intentionally struck the motorcyclist because he believed he was white. Investigators say Navarro complained he had been harassed by co-workers, poisoned, drugged, and verbally attacked by white people because he is Mexican.