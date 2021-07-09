Cancel
Virginia State

Boy’s body found in freezer in Virginia house; parents released on bond

truecrimedaily
 12 days ago
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (TCD) --

Investigators suspect the body of a boy who was found in a house in May had been kept in a freezer in the residence for at least two years. The child’s parents were both arrested.

Chesterfield County Police investigated a report of a child’s body inside a Lookout Point Circle residence on May 4 and served a search warrant at the location, WRIC-TV reports.

Investigators found a freezer with human remains inside in the house.

The Chester County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as Eliel Adon Weaver, and said the child was younger than 5 years old when he died. The boy’s cause of death was not immediately determined.

Chesterfield County Police said the boy’s remains are believed to have been in the freezer for more than two years, WRIC reports.

Police suspect the boy’s parents, 49-year-old Kassceen Weaver and 48-year-old Dina Weaver, hid the boy’s body between January 2016 and December 2018.

Kassceen Weaver and Dina Weaver were arrested on May 4, charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child.

On May 7, Kassceen Weaver was arrested again and charged with malicious wounding; domestic assault and battery; and concealment of a dead body.

Kassceen Weaver and Dina Weaver were both scheduled to appear in court on August 5, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

The Weavers were both released on bond, WWBT-TV reports.

Kassceen and Dina Weaver reportedly have another son, who has been since placed into foster care, WTVR-TV reports.

ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com
