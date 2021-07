A program called JEDI was supposed to bring balance to the Pentagon—or at the very least deliver a functional, department-wide online cloud. Formally Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, the $10 billion contract was awarded to Microsoft in 2019, immediately embroiled in lawsuits, and finally cancelled on July 6. The short life of JEDI is equal parts a cautionary tale about military acquisitions, a lesson in legal obstruction, and a decent answer to the question of what it will take to get enterprise software in the hands of the military.