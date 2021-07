Unease persists that coronavirus and inflation will disrupt the recovery. US futures contracts on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 and stocks in Europe retreated Monday on concerns that the global economic recovery will fizzle out due to a resurgence of coronavirus via the fast-moving and highly contagious Delta variant, along with increased inflation. This anxiety weighed on markets during Friday's trade and persisted over the weekend. That may be a sign that this view is beginning to gain traction.