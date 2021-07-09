Gubernatorial candidate John Cox visits Bakersfield

He brought an 8-foot-tall ball of trash and a plan, he said, to begin "the California turnaround." Gubernatorial candidate John Cox made a brief stop in Bakersfield on Thursday in his green and red RV emblazoned with the words "Meet the Beast." Cox brought along a huge ball of trash to symbolize, according to a campaign press release, "the mess created by homelessness and the failures of career politicians to fix it."