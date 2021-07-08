Don’t Pay $130, Get a Logitech C930e 1080P HD Webcam for $69.99 Shipped – Today Only

The webcam built in to your laptop is not very good. It doesn't really matter who makes your laptop, there's not a lot of space in the lid (or the keyboard) to add a bunch of quality sensors and optics. If you find yourself constantly on video chats, an external camera will greatly improve your appearance. Many come with better sensors and software to balance out the colors in the room around you, and they can also be positioned at angles to offer a more flattering look at your face and office. Logitech has been making great webcams for years now, and most of its current offerings are a wild improvement over what comes stock in your laptop. And today, the Logitech C930e webcam is available for $70, a huge discount on its $130 list price.