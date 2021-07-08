Harley-Davidson LiveWire ONE Electric Motorcycle Unveiled, Priced from $21999
Priced from $21999, the new Harley-Davidson LiveWire ONE electric motorcycle is designed for urban environments, with plenty of power and range for just about any task. It’s powered by a 15.4 kWh power unit that enables it to hit 60 mph in 3-seconds and achieve a top speed of 110 mph. You can get a full 100% recharge in just 60-minutes using DC Fast Charge, which is good for around 146-miles in the city. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.www.techeblog.com
Comments / 0