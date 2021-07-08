William Hill Tennessee Promo Get Free Bet Money For The NBA Finals

William Hill has a new user promo designed to entice potential prospects for its online sportsbook. Currently, William Hill offers a risk-free bet of up to $500, depending on how much you deposit when you sign up. If your bet loses, then you will earn a free bet of up to $500. The promotion period runs from May 1, 2021, all the way up to July 31, 2021. It’s also crucial to know that the free bet that would be granted to your account is only usable within seven days. If your first bet loses, make sure to use the free bet you get within seven days because otherwise, the free bet will expire. It is free to open a William Hill Tennessee account on its site or mobile app, so there is no cost to you.