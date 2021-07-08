NASA Captures Images of the Massive Siberia Wildfires from Space
Northeastern Russia has been experiencing record-breaking heat and drought, resulting in hundreds of intense wildfires throughout the taiga forests of Siberia. NASA’s Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on Suomi NPP captured amazing natural-color images of large clouds of smoke enveloping the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), while satellite data indicates several small fires burned intermittently in the area for weeks. Read more for a video and additional pictures.www.techeblog.com
