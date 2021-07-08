Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Captures Images of the Massive Siberia Wildfires from Space

techeblog.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNortheastern Russia has been experiencing record-breaking heat and drought, resulting in hundreds of intense wildfires throughout the taiga forests of Siberia. NASA’s Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on Suomi NPP captured amazing natural-color images of large clouds of smoke enveloping the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), while satellite data indicates several small fires burned intermittently in the area for weeks. Read more for a video and additional pictures.

www.techeblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Russia#Suomi Npp#George Mason University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China plans mass rocket launch to divert asteroid that could wipe out life on Earth

Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 rockets from the country to practise diverting asteroids away from Earth.Scientists at China’s National Space Science Centre found in simulations that 23 Long March 5 rockets, which weigh 900 tonnes when they leave the planet, hitting simultaneously could divert an asteroid from its original path by nearly 9,000 kilometres – 1.4 times the Earth’s radius.The Long March 5B rocket was also the type that was infamously left free-falling by China in May this year, traveling around the world every 90 minutes – too fast for space agencies to tell where it...
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

NASA reveals first images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope after coming back online - and one image shows a bizarre galaxy with three 'arms'

NASA has released the first images that the Hubble Space Telescope took after resuming full operations and they're a doozy – a few different galaxies, including a rare spiral galaxy with three arms. The first object, known as ARP-MADORE2115-273, is two galaxies 297 million light-years from earth that are intertwined.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Evidence of ancient life on Mars has been ‘erased’, Nasa scientists say

Evidence of ancient life on Mars has been ‘erased’, scientists say, as Nasa’s Curiosity rover has found parts of the Red Planet’s rock record has been removed.Mars has a huge number of ancient rocks and minerals compared with the Earth, and in order to try and gather more knowledge about the history of the planet scientists sent Curiosity into Mars’ Gale Crater.The crater has been dried out for billions of years, and scientists have evidence that supersalty water (brines) seeped through the cracks in the lake bottom and altered the minerals below it.Using the CheMin (Chemistry & Mineralogy X-Ray...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Siberian wildfires burn over 1.5 million hectares of forest as smoke and heatwave choke ‘world’s coldest city’

The biggest and coldest region in Russia’s Siberia, Yakutia, is grappling with a third straight month of high temperatures accompanied by devastating wildfires which have now burnt more than 1.5 million hectares of forest.In recent weeks average temperatures have soared up to 10C above average, while residents of the region’s largest city, Yakustsk – sometimes known as the world’s coldest city – have been asked to stay indoors with their windows closed as they endure heat and thick smog which has blanketed the city, bringing roads to a standstill and is causing respiratory issues.Enormous plumes of smoke from the...
Astronomydakotanewsnow.com

PHOTOS: 25 spectacular images of Earth from space

(Stacker) - Our fascination with space and the worlds beyond our own comes from a deep-seated human desire to better understand our place in the universe. From satellite launches and manned missions to stepping on the moon and planning a visit to mars, our obsession with space exploration seems to only grow. As modern science expands and evolves, so too does its investigation of the cosmos—including thousands of satellites that are now orbiting the Earth.
AstronomyThe Independent

This is the sound of space, according to Nasa

Nasa has shared a clip of otherworldly sounds created with imagery taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. Through data sonification, the same digital data that gets translated into images is transformed into sound, the space agency said. Elements of the image, such as brightness and position, are given pitches and volumes.
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

The change in the Moon’s orbit has alerted NASA

NASA has recently warned that changes in the lunar orbit could cause massive flooding on the planet In the next decade. The organization estimates that by 2030, more waves are likely to hit the beaches. According to the agency, This is expected to cause “An increase in the number of...
AstronomyUniverse Today

New Images of Mars From China’s Rover

On May 14th, 2021, the China National Space Agency (CNSA) achieved another major milestone when the Tianwen-1 lander successfully soft-landed on Mars, making China the second nation in the world to land a mission on Mars and establish communications from the surface. Shortly thereafter, China National Space Agency (CNSA) shared the first images taken by the Tianwen-1 lander.
AstronomyNASA

Signs of Life on Mars? NASA's Perseverance Rover Begins the Hunt

After testing a bristling array of instruments on its robotic arm, NASA’s latest Mars rover gets down to business: probing rocks and dust for evidence of past life. NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover has begun its search for signs of ancient life on the Red Planet. Flexing its 7-foot (2-meter) mechanical arm, the rover is testing the sensitive detectors it carries, capturing their first science readings. Along with analyzing rocks using X-rays and ultraviolet light, the six-wheeled scientist will zoom in for closeups of tiny segments of rock surfaces that might show evidence of past microbial activity.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Salon

The Hubble Space Telescope's weird computer glitch, explained

After more than a month of being offline, the Hubble Space Telescope is operating again. Over the weekend, engineers at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced they had successfully switched the telescope to its backup hardware after completing a high-stakes procedure that was initiated on Thursday. "Hubble is...
AstronomyGizmodo

Physicists Get a Unique View of a Destroyed Comet

When C/2019 Y4 ATLAS fragmented in April 2020, many were dismayed at the loss of what would’ve been the brightest comet since the 1997 passing of Hale-Bopp. But NASA and the European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter just flew near what’s left of ATLAS, giving scientists a rare look at what happens to a comet’s tail when it’s no longer tailing anything.
Oregon Statesciencealert.com

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon Is So Massive It Can Be Seen From Space

The Bootleg Fire that has scorched more than 1,500 square km (600 square miles) in Oregon is so big it can be seen from space. Videos shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration earlier this week show smoke plumes rising into the air from the Bootleg Fire. The fire has burned over 360,000 acres, officials said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy