Qualcomm Reveals Limited Edition ASUS Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders That Costs $1,500
Qualcomm partnered with ASUS to reveal a limited edition $1,500 Smartphone for Snapdragon insiders designed to showcase the company’s Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. Featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED (2448 x 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera array (64MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto), a 24MP selfie camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery. Read more for a video and additional information.www.techeblog.com
