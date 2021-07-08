Qualcomm Reveals Limited Edition ASUS Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders That Costs $1,500

The luxury watch maker Tag Heuer has finally revealed the snazzy design for their limited edition Super Mario watch and the price tag too. If you want to get your hands on one of the TAG Heuer limited edition Super Mario smartwatch then you’ll need a substantial amount of cash in your bank account. The watch will cost you £2,150. The Swiss watch company says they have a “long-term collaboration” with Nintendo and that there will only be 2,000 watch units made available. The Super Mario watch is part of the company’s redesigned version of TAG Heuer Connected which uses the Wear OS system. Check out the little Mario animations which pop up in the video below on the watch face. You can get the TAG Heuer limited edition Super Mario watch on 15th July.