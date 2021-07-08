Thursday, July 8 evening weather

Happy Wednesday! Dry conditions are here to start the day today but we may see more rain this afternoon. A few showers have passed through the Valley once again this morning as the wet pattern continues. There are also a few areas of patchy fog to watch for but nothing widespread. Temperatures are warm once again this morning into the low 70s for most. Skies this morning are mostly cloudy but I do anticipate a little bit of clearing as we move into the middle of the day. That will allow for more warmth by midday. Temperatures this afternoon will be into the mid to upper 80s with feels like temperatures into the low to mid-90s when you factor in humidity. By midday, we will see more isolated and scattered storms develop. Where we do see storms there will be some heavy rainfall, potentially a quarter of an inch or more.