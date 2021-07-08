Scientists Using Green Bank Telescope Accidentally Discover Gigantic Galactic Structure in Space
Scientists and astronomers using the National Science Foundation’s Green Bank Telescope (GBT) in West Virginia accidentally stumbled upon a massive, previously unknown structure in the Milky Way galaxy. Not everything is visible to the naked eye in our galaxy, as this discovery was made using radio spectrum, thanks to the telescope’s high level of sensitivity. The structure is composed of molecular gas and extends far into the distant parts of the Milky Way galaxy. Read more for a news segment and additional information.www.techeblog.com
