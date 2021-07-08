Cancel
Denmark players arrive home to heroes welcome after their extra-time Euro 2020 semi-final loss to England and an emotional roller-coaster campaign

There was one last outpouring of emotion for the Denmark squad as they arrived back in Copenhagen following a 2-1 extra-time loss to England in their Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley.

The Danes - who recovered from witnessing Christian Eriksen's heart attack on the pitch to go on and forge an incredible path to the last four where they were edged out by England - were greeted by a standing ovation when they arrived home.

The players and technical staff were clapped off the plane as a sign of gratitude from the fans - who understood the remarkable journey they had been on over the course of the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qJth_0arY0mzB00
Denmark were greeted by a standing ovation when they arrived at Copenhagen on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYBmG_0arY0mzB00
The reception came after Denmark's semi-final clash with England at Wembley on Wednesday

Many of the players had tears in their eyes as they responded to the fans, embraced each other and headed their separate ways.

'It's nice to see you, nice it's not online. This is our way of saying thank you,' coach Kasper Hjulmand said, fighting to hold back tears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FCw6_0arY0mzB00
The players and technical staff were clapped off the plane as a sign of gratitude from the fans - who understood the remarkable journey they had been on over the course of the tournament

'It's been strong, what we have been through, and now I'm starting to wail again.

'We continue with two things - one, we want to win. We were close, and we are annoyed and disappointed. Number two, we want to inspire and unite Denmark. We will continue to do so.

'We thank you for the support, and without that support we would not have got back up on the horse, and we end by giving the people a round of applause.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifRlG_0arY0mzB00
Many of the players had tears in their eyes as they responded to the Denmark supporters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HtId_0arY0mzB00
Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand thanked the fans for their support while holding back the tears

Captain Simon Kjaer added: 'There is pride around it all, because it's been a huge journey. We have been through the whole emotional register and I have never experienced anything like this.'

Kjaer also explained how he had spoken with Eriksen after Denmark's loss to England. The captain said: 'He [Eriksen] was disappointed with the result, but he's enjoying the time with his family.'

UEFA said Eriksen, his partner and six medics were invited to the final, but there was no confirmation he would attend.

