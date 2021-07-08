Cancel
Following in his father's footsteps! Bono's lookalike son Elijah Hewson, 21, makes a rare appearance on Today and reveals what the U2 rocker really thinks about his new music

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Bono's lookalike son Elijah Hewson is following in his father's footsteps in the music industry.

And on Friday, the 21-year-old singer appeared live on the Today show with his Inhaler bandmates to discuss their debut album, It Won't Always Be Like This.

Elijah was also asked about his famous father, 61, and what he thinks about his new music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBTK1_0arY0ggp00
Following in his father's footsteps! Bono's lookalike son Elijah Hewson, 21, made a rare appearance on Today on Friday and revealed what the U2 rocker really thinks about his new music 

'I don't call him Bono or anything like that,' Elijah said of his dad, whose real name is Paul David Hewson.

'I hope he feels proud. I think all the parents were a little nervous when they found out we were going into a band,' he said of his bandmates.

'I think they all just saw the passion we had for it and the drive. But I think he feels proud. He can tell me if he didn't like it, he's honest like that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=448yRt_0arY0ggp00
'I hope he feels proud. I think all the parents were a little nervous when they found out we were going into a band,' Elijah said of his famous father. Bono is pictured

Speaking about the band's debut album, Elijah said it's a little nerve-wracking releasing their tracks to the world.

'It's a little scary, it's like letting your child go off to college or something like that, you don't know what it's going to get up to but you're proud and a little nervous,' he explained

Bono shares four children with wife Alison Hewson - daughters Jordan, 32, and Eve, 30, and sons Elijah and John, 20.

Eve is an actress and in February told The Telegraph that she 'feels like an individual now' with an identity separate from her father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHLlS_0arY0ggp00
Family man: Bono shares four children with wife Alison Hewson - daughters Jordan, 32, and Eve, 30, and sons Elijah and John, 20. Pictured in 2016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVNkD_0arY0ggp00
Doing her own thing: Eve is an actress and in February told The Telegraph that she 'feels like an individual now' with an identity separate from her father

She said she knew from an early age she would never have any 'anonymity' no matter what career she chose.

'To be honest, I was never going to have my anonymity and be a regular Joe,' she told the publication.

'I was always going to have eyes on me, whatever I did, so it's been great to build my own identity and my own career and feel like I'm an individual now, as opposed to a part of something or someone else.'

Eve joked her dad is looking forward to the day someone asks him: 'Are you Eve Hewson's father?' rather than people asking her about him.

U2 is one of the biggest bands in the world, known for hits including Beautiful Day, With or Without You and Sunday Bloody Sunday.

They have sold a whopping 150–170 million records worldwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lgxm_0arY0ggp00
Legendary rockers:  U2 is one of the biggest bands in the world, known for hits including Beautiful Day, With or Without You and Sunday Bloody Sunday

