Arizona freshman Aaronette Vonleh named Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year

Arizona Wildcats freshman Aaronette Vonleh was recently named the 2020-21 Oregon Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year after a stellar season at West Linn High School. The 6-foot-4 center averaged 28.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 71.1 percent from the floor and leading the Lions to a 13-4 record. Vonleh is the first player to ever win the award out of West Linn High School. ESPN ranks Vonleh, who also goes by “Netty,” as the No. 100 player and No. 9 post in the 2021 recruiting class.