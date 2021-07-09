Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Shootings on Indy’s west side leave 2 dead, another wounded

By FOX59 Web
Fox 59
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating shootings on the city’s west side that left two people dead and another man wounded. The IMPD said officers responded to the 5000 block of West 36th Terrace just before 8 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

