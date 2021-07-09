Cancel
Chris Pratt Getting A Sequel To One Of His Most Popular Movies

By Tyler Pisapia
Chris Pratt’s latest film The Tomorrow War is already getting the sequel treatment thanks to an immensely successful debut on Amazon Prime Video. Deadline exclusively reports that the success of the science-fiction and action film as an international streaming release made Skydance and Amazon Studios rush to get to work greenlighting a sequel. It will bring back the creative team both on and off-camera including director Chris McKay, screenwriter Zach Dean and Chris Pratt’s co-stars Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge along with Oscar winner J.K. Simmons.

