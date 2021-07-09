Chris Pratt Getting A Sequel To One Of His Most Popular Movies

Let’s not mince words: The Tomorrow War is the feel-bad movie of the year. Yes, it has the standard-issue upbeat ending in which the world is saved and a family is restored, but the journey there is a loud, gross, right-wing bummer that feels rewritten by about a dozen people with conflicting ideas about the film’s themes, story, and tone. But the movie’s most severe offense is the dogged persistence with which it squanders the considerable talents of its cast. The film is stacked with comedy veterans—Veep’s Sam Richardson, The Larry Sanders Show’s Mary Lynn Rajskub, Glow’s Betty Gilpin, and sketch comedian Mike Mitchell among them—but only Richardson is given comic material, and little of it is funny. Oscar winner J.K. Simmons appears to have spent way more time getting jacked at the gym than the writers did in crafting a coherent role for him to play. But the biggest surprise, and in some ways the film’s greatest disappointment, is the performance of Chris Pratt in the its leading role.