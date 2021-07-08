Cancel
Nick Kyrgios pulls OUT of the Tokyo Olympics for Australia after Japan banned fans from stadiums with the outspoken tennis star insisting it 'doesn't sit right' playing without spectators

By Reuters
Nick Kyrgios will not represent Australia at this year's Olympics in Tokyo because he does not want to compete if there are no fans in the stands, he said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Olympic organisers said the Games would take place without spectators in host city Tokyo as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will continue throughout the event which starts on July 23.

'Hey guys, I just wanted to let you know that I've decided to withdraw from the Olympics. It's a decision I didn't make lightly,' the 26-year-old wrote on social media.

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has announced he won't compete at the Olympics for Australia
No spectators will be allowed at the Tokyo Games amid a state of emergency in Japan

'It has been my dream to represent Australia at the Olympics and I know I may never get that opportunity again.

'But I also know myself. The thought of playing in front of empty stands just doesn't sit right with me. It never has.'

He added that he would not want to take an opportunity away from a healthy Australian athlete ready to represent the country and that he will use the time to 'get his body right'.

'Good luck to all the Aussies competing and I'll see you back on the court real soon,' he added.

Always a showman on court, Kyrgios has forged a special relationship with tennis fans thanks to his outlandish behaviour and unique personality.

He admitted the thought of playing in an empty stadium 'didn't sit right' with him

Kyrgios retired during his third-round match at Wimbledon against Felix Auger Aliassime on Saturday due to an abdominal injury.

His withdrawal from the Olympics comes amid a flurry of tennis stars to have pulled out of the games - including Stan Wawrinka, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem.

Roger Federer is also unlikely to take part for Switzerland after his dismal defeat at Wimbledon to Hubert Hurkacz, despite saying he would make a decision within the next week.

He joins a number of tennis stars - including Rafael Nadal - who have pulled out of the Games
Federer also looks unlikely to compete for Switzerland in the Tokyo Olympics this summer

Speaking after his straight-sets humbling, he said: 'I hope to make a decision on the Olympics in the next week because it is coming quickly.

'It is not a problem for me. I need a few days because the big, big objective this year was Wimbledon whether I lost in the first round here or I won.

'We are going to sit down and make a decision and what is going to happen next. The best decision.'

