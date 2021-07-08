Cancel
Clark County, NV

State resumes weekly briefings as cases rise and feds send help to boost vaccinations

By April Corbin Girnus
nevadacurrent.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdditional federal resources to boost Nevada’s vaccination rates and reverse a surge in covid-19 cases will arrive next week, according to state officials. The announcement was made Thursday as Nevada Health Response, the group set up by the governor to coordinate and disseminate information on covid mitigation efforts, resumed weekly calls to provide the public and media with updates. The weekly calls had ceased on May 26, back when cases were trending downward.

www.nevadacurrent.com

