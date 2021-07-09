Cancel
Montgomery County, OH

One lane reopened after crash involving jackknifed semi on I-75 SB

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 12 days ago
Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic .

Major Highway Incidents

  • One lane on southbound I-75 has reopened after a two vehicle crash near Dixie Highway in West Carrollton. West Carrollton Fire Chief Adam Blake said crews are continuing to work to clean up over 100 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the Interstate during the accident. Two individuals were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Surface Street Incidents

  • No major incidents reported.

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

  • Kettering

$2.98 a gallon at the BP station on Far Hills Ave

  • Fairborn

$2.94 a gallon at the Sunoco on N. Broad St

  • Beavercreek

$2.95 a gallon at the BP station at Indian Ripple Rd

  • Troy

$2.92 a gallon at the Marathon station on West Main and North Elm

  • Springfield

$3.00 a gallon at multiple stations

  • Xenia

$2.98 a gallon at the Speedway on W. Main St

  • Miamisburg

$2.99 a gallon at multiple stations

Ongoing Construction & Other Closures

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

  • The eastbound U.S 35 ramp to southbound I-75 in Dayton will close starting April 11 for around five months while a bridge on the ramp is rebuilt. The project is expected to be completed around Aug. 31. Traffic will be diverted to the northbound I-75 exit from eastbound U.S. 35. The detour will take drivers onto the Second Street exit, exit 53, to turn left at the bottom of the ramp and left again to return to southbound I-75, the ODOT spokesperson said.
  • On the I-70 East ramp to I-75 North in Butler Twp., a repaving project will close the ramp through May 17. The official ODOT detour is I-70 East to State Route 202 north and then take I-70 west to I-75 north.
  • Third Street Bridge in Dayton, is closed through October 2021. The project will widen the bridge from four lanes to five and will provide wider sidewalks. More information is available in a presentation from Montgomery County.
  • Watervliet Avenue Water Main closure, The Dayton Water Department will begin a water main installation project on Watervliet Ave. beginning March 10. Watervliet between Wayne Ave and Revere Ave. will be closed for 30 days. A posted detour will direct drivers to use Smithville Rd. and Wayne Ave to avoid closure.

CLARK COUNTY

  • The continuing I-70 lane addition project between U.S. 68 and state Route 72 will continue to cause various lane closures through the project’s expected completion date in the Fall of 2021.

MIAMI COUNTY:

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

GREENE COUNTY:

  • I-675 in Greene County: As part of the resurfacing and rehabilitation project that is underway on I-675 various lane closures are expected.
  • The U.S. 35 Superstreet project has begun with various work areas. The project will be completed in summer 2022.

PREBLE COUNTY

  • On I-70 through the entire county, various bridge projects and repaving projects will cause lane closures on I-70 through Spring 2022.
  • On U.S. 35 between the Montgomery County line and the Eaton city limits, traffic is being maintained for bridge rehab projects along this stretch of U.S. 35.

SHELBY COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

WARREN COUNTY:

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

MERCER COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

BUTLER COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

DARKE COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

LOGAN COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

