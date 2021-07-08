Cancel
‘Cyanide’ Sid Cooper Passes Away

By Anthony
TWNP-Wrestling News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK’s World of Sport era wrestling legend ‘Cyanide’ Sid Cooper has passed away. Several wrestling news sites reported the news Wednesday that ‘Cyanide’ Sid Cooper has passed away. Cooper was famous as one of the main villains as part of the World of Sport era of UK wrestling throughout the...

www.twnpnews.com

