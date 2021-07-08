Small businesses in unincorporated areas can now apply for grants up to $25,000

As part of King County’s initiative to help our region recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the King County Council has dedicated $4.5 million to help small business owners in unincorporated areas.

The application period opened Wednesday, July 7 and closes Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Small business owners can apply online at https://kingcounty.gov/localbusinesshelp or by calling 206-477-3800 beginning today.

King County Local Services will administer this new grant program, which is open to businesses with 30 or fewer employees and $3 million or less in annual gross income.

Owners who receive grants will be reimbursed for business-related expenses incurred since March 3, 2021. Reimbursable expenses include rent, payroll, business utilities, goods and services, and COVID-19 accommodation costs.

“The pandemic created unprecedented obstacles for businesses, and for those in unincorporated areas where King County is the local government, these grants will get dollars into the hands of small businesses, helping them recover and emerge even stronger,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “Our grant program last year offered small businesses a lifeline to help them survive the COVID-19 slowdown, and now as we look to emerge from the pandemic, this new round of grants will help our local economy thrive.”

This program is specifically intended to help small businesses, as was the county’s first round of grants offered last year. Through that earlier program, more than 571 businesses received or are in the process of receiving up to $5,000 each from King County Local Services, for a total of nearly $3 million.

“Small businesses throughout the country have taken the brunt of COVID-19’s effects,” said Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, District 2. “In unincorporated King County, the negative effects are compounded. These grants are an opportunity to help small businesses get back on their feet—a good first step on a long road to economic recovery as a region.”

To apply or learn more, click here: https://kingcounty.gov/localbusinesshelp