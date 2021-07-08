Littleton Felon Sentenced To Federal Prison For Gun Violations
A Littleton felon who fought criminal gun charges and lost at trial was sentenced to two years in federal prison this week for unlawfully possessing firearms. In February 2020, after a four-day jury trial, Johnathon Irish, 34, was convicted of one count of being a felon in possession of firearms, following evidence presented to a jury that showed him possessing at least two guns, a 12-gauge shotgun and .45-caliber pistol, between December 2018 and November 2019.www.caledonianrecord.com
