Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Littleton, NH

Littleton Felon Sentenced To Federal Prison For Gun Violations

By rblechl@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer
Caledonian Record-News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Littleton felon who fought criminal gun charges and lost at trial was sentenced to two years in federal prison this week for unlawfully possessing firearms. In February 2020, after a four-day jury trial, Johnathon Irish, 34, was convicted of one count of being a felon in possession of firearms, following evidence presented to a jury that showed him possessing at least two guns, a 12-gauge shotgun and .45-caliber pistol, between December 2018 and November 2019.

www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Littleton, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Fbi#Prison#Federal Prosecutors#Irish#Fbi#Boston Division#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy