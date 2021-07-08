Cancel
Cabot, VT

Cabot School To Hold In-Person Vote On August 10 For Loan Authorization

By fiegenbaumk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer
Caledonian Record-News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCabot School will be host to yet another election on August 10 — this one an in-person floor vote — due to a loan that needs to be officially approved by voters. The school’s FY22 budget, approved in a third try by voters on June 22, included funds for the first year’s principal and interest on a three-year, $285,000 loan to cover the school’s FY20 deficit. However, CCSU superintendent Mark Tucker told the school board in a special meeting on Wednesday evening that he had overlooked the fact that voters actually need to give the board the authority to take out the loan.

www.caledonianrecord.com

