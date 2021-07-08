Former Pediatrician, Indicted On Nearly 100 Abuse Charges, Believed In 'Evil Black Witch'
A former Maryland pediatrician indicted on nearly 100 sex crime charges has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Ernesto Cesar Torres, 70, was ruled incompetent to stand trial in the state’s Frederick County Circuit Court on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s office. The ruling came after a defense-hired psychiatrist testified that the former pediatrician suffered from a delusion disorder, rendering him unable to understand a trial.www.oxygen.com
