Former Pediatrician, Indicted On Nearly 100 Abuse Charges, Believed In 'Evil Black Witch'

By Gina Tron
Oxygen
 13 days ago
A former Maryland pediatrician indicted on nearly 100 sex crime charges has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Ernesto Cesar Torres, 70, was ruled incompetent to stand trial in the state’s Frederick County Circuit Court on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s office. The ruling came after a defense-hired psychiatrist testified that the former pediatrician suffered from a delusion disorder, rendering him unable to understand a trial.

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

