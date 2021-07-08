Former Pediatrician, Indicted On Nearly 100 Abuse Charges, Believed In 'Evil Black Witch'

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Keith Davis Jr.’s supporters urged Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby to drop the charges against him Wednesday. Davis is facing his 5th murder trial in the homicide of Pimlico Security Guard Kevin Jones. Activist Deray points to evidence in the trial being “flimsy” and called for a “deep look at the forensic practices at [Baltimore Police Department].” Davis’ wife called him “the most, loving, most gentle, most peaceful person” she’s ever met. On her birthday, Keith's wife @50ShadesofKellz calls him "the most, loving, most gentle, most peaceful person" she's ever met. pic.twitter.com/Kr8RBF3QR2 — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) July 21, 2021 Davis has been tried for the June 2015 murder of Pimlico security guard Kevin Jones four times. The trials ended with a hung jury twice, an overturned conviction once and then he was convicted again during the fourth trial and sentenced to 50 years in prison. Baltimore Circuit Judge Sylvester Cox granted a new trial based on documents that were filed 14 months ago by Davis’ attorneys. Watch the supporters plead their case below: