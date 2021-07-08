Cancel
'Just a class act, a class act in every way': Hugh Jackman pays tribute to 'sensational' Aussie tennis star Ash Barty as she earns a spot in the Wimbledon final

By Jesse Hyland
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Aussie Ash Barty just secured a spot in the Wimbledon, and one of her very famous fans has now paid tribute to the tennis star.

Hugh Jackman congratulated the sportswoman on Thursday evening, following her straight sets win.

'There she is, through to the Wimbledon final, sensational Ash,' the 52-year-old actor was heard saying as he watched her on his TV. 'You're a legend.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFfhi_0arXypMA00
Fan: Hugh Jackman, 52, paid tribute to 'sensational' tennis player Ash Barty as she earned a spot in the Wimbledon final

'Through to the Wimbledon final!!! @ashbarty,' he added, as he zoomed in on Ash on the screen.

'You're sensational,' the X-Men actor added as the tennis professional spoke.

Just a class act, a class act in every way.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2vu3_0arXypMA00
'You're a class act, a class act in every way': The actor recorded a video of his TV screen, which shows the talented tennis player speak after a straight sets win, congratulating her and admiring her talent and  'class act'

Ash's win last night makes her Australia's first Wimbledon women's finalist in 41 years - a huge milestone and achievement.

She put on a dazzling performance as she took out former German champion, Angelique Kerber 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

Barty will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Karolina Pliskova in the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pqpi_0arXypMA00
Legend: Ash's win last night makes her Australia's first Wimbledon women's finalist in 41 years. She put on a dazzling performance as she took out former champion, Angelique Kerber

Meanwhile on Thursday, Hugh revealed his strange fascination with Whitney Houston's 1992 hit, I Will Always Love You.

The Wolverine actor explained in a video that as a teen he convinced himself that Whitney was singing his name instead of 'you' at the end of the song.

'Listen to the very last lyric of I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston. She actually says Hugh, I promise you,' he says.

'The very last, it is Hugh. I made myself believe that when I was 15. I love you too.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJlHJ_0arXypMA00
Voices: The Wolverine actor explained in an Instagram video that as a teen he convinced himself that Whitney was singing his name instead of 'you' at the end of the song

