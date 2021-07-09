Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Haven, MI

South Haven Police Look For Person Of Interest In Shooting

WSJM
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Haven Police Department says a dispute led to a man being fatally shot on Thursday. The department was called about shots fired in the area of Elkenburg Park around 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a crashed vehicle and 41-year-old Shondel Solomon Newell of Covert with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police quickly identified two persons of interest and located one of them along with the vehicle of the suspects. They are still looking for the second person of interest, identified as 23-year-old Tiah Deshon Sutton of South Haven. Anyone with information on her location asked to contact the South Haven Police Department.

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covert Township, MI
City
South Haven, MI
South Haven, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Person Of Interest#Second Person
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, has a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos successfully flew to the edge of space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. The billionaire entrepreneur made history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip was also the first crewed launch for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti appoints new prime minister in wake of president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 20 (Reuters) - Haiti's government on Tuesday formally appointed Ariel Henry as prime minister, nearly two weeks after President Jovenel Moise was gunned down in a murder plot that likely extends far beyond the Caribbean country's borders. Henry assumed the role of de-facto leader of the Western Hemisphere's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy